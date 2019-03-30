Image copyright DOUGLAS S Image caption An air ambulance was seen landing at the crash site on Friday afternoon

A 99-year-old woman has died after a head-on crash between a car and a minibus at Loch Lomond.

Police said she was a passenger in a black Vauxhall Astra which was in collision with a black Mercedes Vito, near Luss.

A 73-year-old woman, who was driving the car, is in a serious condition in the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley.

The minibus driver and five passengers suffered minor injuries. The accident happened at about 14:50 on Friday.

All six were treated at the scene of the collision, which caused long tailbacks on the A82 between Luss and Aldochlay.

The woman, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.