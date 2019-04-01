Three injured in 'large-scale disturbance' in Glasgow
1 April 2019
Three people have been taken to hospital following a large-scale disturbance in Glasgow city centre.
It is understood that the incident happened shortly after 17:00 on Sunday.
Police cordoned off a number of streets in the Merchant City, including Albion Street between Ingram Street and Bell Street.
They have since reopened.