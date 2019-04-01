Image copyright Google Image caption The injured man was discovered on Ayr Road

A man in Ayrshire has been charged with the attempted murder of a 46-year-old man.

The victim was discovered injured near Ayr Road, outside Kilmarnock, on Monday 11 March.

Police have confirmed a 48-year old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Tuesday. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.