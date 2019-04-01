Image caption Owen Hassan was the victim of an attack in Pollokshaws in November

A second man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Owen Hassan in Glasgow.

The 30-year-old father-of-three died following an incident in Greenview Street near the Old Stag Inn in Pollokshaws on 7 November last year.

Craig Corral, 38, has been charged with assault, murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody by Sheriff Paul Crozier. His next court appearance is next week.

David Callaghan, 29, from East Kilbride was charged with murdering Mr Hassan at the same court last December.