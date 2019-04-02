Image copyright NHS GGC

A man who stole money from wards and offices at a cancer unit has been jailed for three years.

John Smith, 51, from Airdrie, used a stolen key card to access the Beatson cancer centre at Gartnavel Hospital in Glasgow.

He took staff's purses containing cash, bank cards and driving licenses after breaking into the hospital in October 2018.

The judge called it "a new low" and said people would be disgusted.

Smith, a heroin addict, admitted theft and housebreaking.

The court heard that Smith entered through the doctor handover room on the morning of 20 October.

Later that day, two members of staff at Ward B5 noticed their purses were missing.

Over a week later, a different member of staff came back to her office at 16:30 and noticed all the lights were on, which was unusual.

Other staff members noticed money was gone from their desks and their drawers had been raided. A safe had also been forced open and £24 was taken.

'A new low'

Blood discovered on a desk turned out to be Smith's.

Police were able to trace where the stolen keycard had been used, then CCTV helped to identify John Smith.

Sheriff Joseph Platt told Smith: "The people who work at the Beatson have a reputation and you exploited this to create difficulty.

"This was a co-ordinated action and with your extensive record this is a new low you for you, people will feel disgusted."