Image copyright Lachlan Bursle Image caption Firefighters rescued two people from the burning building

Two people have been rescued from a blaze which took hold at a block of tenement flats in the south side of Glasgow.

Firefighters were called to the four-storey building on Skirving Street in Shawlands at about 08:30.

Officers helped remove two people from the building before passing them on to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The fire was extinguished by 09:45 and crews remained at the scene to make the area safe.

Image caption The fire took hold at a flat on Skirving Street in Shawlands.

A spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 08:33 on Wednesday, April 3 to reports of a fire within a first floor flat in a four storey block on Skirving Street, Glasgow.

"Operations Control mobilised four fire engines and an aerial appliance to the scene where firefighters assisted two people from the building before handing them into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"The fire is now extinguished and crews remain in attendance as they work to make the area safe."