Police investigating a fire at a converted church in Glasgow at the weekend have confirmed it was started deliberately.

Officers are appealing for the public's help to find those responsible for the blaze, which left the building with "extensive damage".

Six fire engines were called to the scene on Lilybank Terrace in the Hillhead area at 03:00 on Sunday.

No-one was hurt as a result of the fire.

It is believed that the church was in the process of being converted into flats.

Det Insp Gillian Faulds, from Drumchapel CID, said: "We believe that this fire was deliberate and therefore we are carrying out inquiries to trace the person or persons responsible.

"Anybody who starts a fire is reckless and irresponsible and it was extremely fortunate that nobody was injured during this incident."

Det Insp Faulds added: "We are appealing for anybody who may have been in the area at the time, perhaps coming home from a night out, or having been woken during the night, to think back. Do you remember seeing anybody in the area acting suspiciously before the fire?

"We urge you to get in touch and let us decide if the information is relevant or not. The slightest piece of information could be crucial to the investigation."