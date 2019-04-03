Image copyright Google Image caption Tables and chairs were thrown outside the Toby Jug on Hope Street.

A large-scale brawl which erupted outside a pub in Glasgow city centre has prompted a police appeal.

Tables and chairs were thrown during the clash outside the Toby Jug bar on Hope Street, near Waterloo Street, at about 15:50 on Sunday.

Police say a large group of men were walking past from Argyle Street when the fight broke out between some of them and three other men.

Two of the smaller group had come out of the Toby Jug.

The incident came just before a mass brawl in Merchant City which saw a 47-year-old man critically hurt in what police are treating as attempted murder.

Both instances of violence followed Sunday's Old Firm derby.

'We cannot have this'

Officers have condemned the behaviour seen during the Hope Street incident and are searching for those involved.

There were no reports of injuries.

Any witnesses have been urged to contact Police Scotland.

Det Sgt Euan Keil, of Greater Glasgow CID, said: "There appears to have been an exchange of words between a couple of patrons from the Toby Jug pub and a group of men who had been walking north on Hope Street which then resulted in a large-scale disturbance with some tables and chairs being thrown about.

"So far we have not had any reports of people being injured during this incident. However, it was the middle of the afternoon and there were lots of people and cars about and we cannot have this type of behaviour happening anywhere, never mind in the middle of a busy city centre.

"Officers are currently reviewing CCTV and social media videos showing the fight to try and identify those involved. We would also appeal to anyone who has information that will assist our inquiries to contact Greater Glasgow CID."