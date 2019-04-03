Image caption A police officer outside the house in Bonhill

A house is being searched by police in West Dunbartonshire in connection with the disappearance of a teenager 43 years ago, BBC Scotland understands.

Mary Duncan, who was 17, went missing from her home in Third Avenue, Bonhill, on 19 March 1976.

Despite an extensive investigation, no trace of the young mother was found.

On Wednesday, forensic officers began searching a property in Bonhill, approximately half a mile away from where Mary had lived.

The teenager vanished after telling her family she was going to meet a friend.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mary Duncan, pictured at the age of 16, went missing in 1976

In January, Mary's sisters told the BBC that detectives were planning to excavate land in their search.

At the time, Marion McFarlane said: "It would be wonderful for us to get her back, especially at this time.

"That's a whole generation that is missing from our family. Our grandkids are growing up, and every time we have a birthday or anniversary we are reminded Mary's not here, and her kids and grandkids are not here."

Image caption Marion, Debbie and Mandy return to the place where Mary Duncan disappeared

Her other sister, Debbie Rennick, added: "Cases go cold and there's not much you can do about it. But I feel that since the middle of last year, things are moving forward and I have more confidence that it is being investigated thoroughly.

"Over the years we've come to realise she is no longer alive. But this investigation gaining momentum has given us hope that we might get some kind of resolution."

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Police are currently searching an address in Ladyton, Alexandria, as part of an ongoing investigation."