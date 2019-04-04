Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Luke Henderson died in December 2017

A woman has told the Scottish Parliament she felt "turned away and abandoned" after being refused help eight times in the week before her partner took his own life.

Karen McKeown, from Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, has taken her fight for a review of mental health services to Holyrood.

She made an emotional appeal to MSPs on the Public Petitions Committee.

Ms McKeown's partner Luke Henderson died in December 2017.

She said the help just was not there for him.

NHS Lanarkshire said a review and investigation found the correct procedures had been followed.

Ms McKeown told the committee: "Luke was my best friend, he was my partner, he was my soulmate."

She said he was a great father to their two children, and insisted: "This was a preventable death."

Ms McKeown explained that Mr Henderson began to hear voices in his head and described the rapid decline in his mental health. They tried to get help between 23 December and 29 December 2017, to no avail.

She said she begged every service to help.

Ms McKeown said: "Every time, we were turned away and abandoned.

"Time after time I pleaded for help but was turned away."

On 29 December, she woke up to find that Luke had taken his own life.

"The events of that night shattered my world," she told the committee.

Family concerns

Ms McKeown said she was told correct procedure was followed by not admitting Mr Henderson to hospital.

But she told MSPs she wants a review of the mental health service - and she wants a fatal accident inquiry to be held every time someone takes their own life.

She said crisis support must be available at all times and family concerns must be listened to.

"It's my duty to Luke and my children to campaign for this," she told MSPs.

Ahead of her evidence session, Ms McKeown spoke to the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme.

She said: "At the minute there is no crisis service after 5 o'clock Monday to Friday and at the weekends. And particularly around holiday periods. A central hub has to be set up.

"Different agencies, the justice, social work and health services should all start communicating and start linking in with each other because Luke had warnings in previous risk assessments but these were not highlighted when we went to accident and emergency."

MSPs were told that in Lanarkshire, Hairmyres and Monklands hospitals do not have psychiatrists after office hours, and over holidays like Christmas there is a skeleton staff.

Ms McKeown told the committee she does not want to hear another case where families have tried and begged for support.

The committee agreed to write to the Scottish government and other key organisations involved in mental health and keep the petition open.

