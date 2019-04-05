Glasgow & West Scotland

Man in hospital after fire at block of flats in Kirkintilloch

  • 5 April 2019

A man has been taken to hospital following a fire in a block of flats in East Dunbartonshire.

The emergency services were sent to Eastside in Kirkintilloch just before 05:00.

The fire service said a gas main was isolated.

A spokesman confirmed that the casualty was being treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.

