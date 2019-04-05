Man in hospital after fire at block of flats in Kirkintilloch
- 5 April 2019
A man has been taken to hospital following a fire in a block of flats in East Dunbartonshire.
The emergency services were sent to Eastside in Kirkintilloch just before 05:00.
The fire service said a gas main was isolated.
A spokesman confirmed that the casualty was being treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.