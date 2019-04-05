Image copyright Inverclyde Road Watch Image caption Local people reported a "siege situation" in Shore Street, Gourock

Armed police officers sealed off a road in Inverclyde after reports of a "siege" at a house.

Shore Street in Gourock was closed off from about 06:15.

Following negotiations, a 47-year-old man was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital for treatment. He has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokeswoman said a woman inside the flat did not require medical treatment.

Local people reported that police, fire and ambulance services attended and that items were strewn on the road. Traffic was diverted and Inverclyde Council told people to avoid the area.