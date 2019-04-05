Image copyright Google

A 20-year-old man is being treated for a stab wound after he was assaulted outside a nightclub in Glasgow city centre.

He was attacked by two men as he stood outside Kokomo nightclub on West Regent Street at about 03:20.

Police Scotland said it appeared to have been a random and unprovoked attack.

The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was said to be in a stable condition.

One of the suspects is described as being between 5ft 8in and 10in, of average build, with red hair.

He was wearing a black puffa-style jacket, glasses and spoke with a local accent.

Det Sgt Donna McDougall said: "This appears to have been a random and unprovoked attack and it is vital that we trace the individuals involved.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anything at all suspicious, to get in touch."