Image copyright Google Image caption The 19-year-old was pushed from his bicycle in West Thompson Street

A 19-year-old man has been scarred for life following an attack in Clydebank.

He was cycling in the town's West Thompson Street at about 22:30 on Friday when two men assaulted him.

They forced him to the ground before injuring him with what police describe as a "small bladed weapon".

He was taken by a relative to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for treatment to face, arm and hand injuries. His condition was described as "stable".

Detectives at Clydebank police station have appealed for anyone who saw the attack to contact them.

They said they were alerted to the attack by staff at the hospital.

The suspects were wearing balaclavas and dark clothing. One of them had a black Berghaus fleece top.

Det Con Adam McCreery said: "This was a very frightening incident for the young man concerned who has received injuries which will leave him scarred for life.

"We are still trying to establish a motive for this serious assault however we would appeal to anyone in the area of West Thompson Street who may have witnessed the incident to come forward to police. We are not yet sure whether this was an attack in which the victim was the intended target but we are keeping an open mind to all possibilities.

"The area in which the incident happened is very residential with a number of flats and houses nearby so I am hopeful that we may have some witnesses who live in the area who might be able to help."