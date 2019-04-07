Glasgow & West Scotland

Man injured in Glasgow bar disturbance

  • 7 April 2019
Scene of crime

A man has been taken to hospital for treatment following a disturbance in a Glasgow bar.

Police were called to the NN10 bar in Paisley Road at about 17:15 on Saturday.

The injured man, who is 48 and is thought to have sustained injuries to his nose, is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. His condition has been described as stable.

Police officers have said they are following a definite line of inquiry.