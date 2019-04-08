Man's body found in Loch Lomond after boat discovered
- 8 April 2019
A man's body has been found in Loch Lomond after police were called to reports that an empty boat had run aground.
Officers were alerted at about 14:00 on Sunday after the rigid inflatable boat was discovered at the shoreline near Cameron House Hotel.
Police searched the water and found the body of a man, who has yet to be identified.
His death is being treated as unexplained.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Significant inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances of this incident."