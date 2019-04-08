Image copyright Google Image caption Police had been called to reports that a boat had run aground near the Cameron House Hotel

A man's body has been found in Loch Lomond after police were called to reports that an empty boat had run aground.

Officers were alerted at about 14:00 on Sunday after the rigid inflatable boat was discovered at the shoreline near Cameron House Hotel.

Police searched the water and found the body of a man, who has yet to be identified.

His death is being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Significant inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances of this incident."