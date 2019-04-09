Image caption Families have waited more than five years for an FAI to be held

A fatal accident inquiry into the Clutha helicopter crash has heard that investigators have received nothing "new or significant" enough for the original investigation to be reopened.

The court heard the Air Accidents Investigation Branch had been sent various documents over the years.

Ten people died when the Police Scotland helicopter crashed through the roof of Glasgow's Clutha bar on 29 November 2013.

Another 31 people were injured.

In October 2015 a report from the AAIB concluded the pilot did not follow emergency protocol and flew on despite low fuel warnings.

It also found fuel transfer pumps were turned off and a controlled landing was not achieved for "unknown reasons".

And it recommended that all police helicopters should be equipped with black box flight recording equipment.

Philip Sleight, deputy chief inspector of air accidents at the AAIB, told the second day of the hearing that the AAIB's purpose was to investigate the circumstances of an accident and make recommendations with the intention of preventing a reoccurrence.

He said the focus of the AAIB was "encouraging safety" not "apportioning blame".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Clutha helicopter crash: how the events unfolded

Image caption (Top: left to right) David Traill; PC Kirsty Nelis; PC Tony Collins; Gary Arthur; Samuel McGhee (Bottom: left to right) Colin Gibson; Robert Jenkins; Mark O'Prey; John McGarrigle; Joe Cusker

More than 100 people were in The Clutha when the Eurocopter EC 135, operated by Bond Air Services, crashed into the bar. It had been returning to its base on the banks of the River Clyde.

Pilot David Traill, 51; PC Tony Collins, 43; and PC Kirsty Nelis, 36, lost their lives along with seven customers who were in the bar on Stockwell Street.

They were Gary Arthur, 48; Joe Cusker, 59; Colin Gibson, 33; Robert Jenkins, 61; John McGarrigle, 57; Samuel McGhee, 56; and Mark O'Prey, 44.

Donald Findlay QC, representing the family of victim Robert Jenkins, questioned Mr Sleight about the differences between the draft and final AAIB report. The witness said he was unable to discuss the differences.

Mr Sleight told the inquiry: "It is quite normal for a report to change significantly between draft and final."

The FAI is being held in a temporary court at Hampden Park football ground and is expected to hear about three months' worth of evidence between now and August. It will not sit every day.

Clutha timeline