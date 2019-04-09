Image copyright Google Image caption Karen Boyle worked at the Strathcalder Practice at the Alison Lea Medical Centre for two years

A nurse has been struck off for putting patients at risk by failing to manage cervical smear tests appropriately.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council found Karen Boyle, who worked at Strathcalder Practice in East Kilbride, guilty of serious misconduct.

The hearing was told that up to 16 patients had been affected by Boyle's actions over a period of two years.

The council heard she failed to carry out a series of checks around smear tests she had taken.

The panel said she had put people at risk of possible harm in detecting pre-cancerous cells, which may have delayed treatment.

They also concluded that patients would have faced additional stress at having to repeat smear tests.

The partners at Strathcalder Practice at the Alison Lea Medical Centre have apologised for any distress caused.

They said they had contacted the women who were potentially affected.