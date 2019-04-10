Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked as he got out of a car in William Street

A man has been taken to hospital after a "violent and sustained" attack by three men in South Lanarkshire.

Police said the incident happened at about 22:40 on Tuesday in William Street, Hamilton, and may have been pre-planned.

The 25-year-old victim was attacked with "a mix of sharp and blunt weapons" after he got out of his car.

He was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

The three attackers were all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

Det Insp Alan MacDonald said police were speaking to the local community to identify those responsible.

He added: "Did you see three men hanging around the area? William Street is a dead end and therefore they must have entered and exited the same way."