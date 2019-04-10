Clutha inquiry told how 10 people died
The inquiry into how a police helicopter crashed into a Glasgow pub, killing 10 people, has been hearing how each of victims died.
A joint minute was read at the fatal accident inquiry, agreeing the times and causes of death.
The helicopter crashed through the roof of The Clutha pub at about 22:22 on Friday 29 November 2013.
The pilot died along with two passengers and seven customers in the busy city centre bar.
The inquiry, which is being held at the city's Hampden Stadium, heard that Gary Arthur, 48, from Paisley, was found trapped by rubble.
He had no pulse. He was carried from the bar through an open window and pronounced dead at 22:50.
The cause of his death was a head injury due to an aircraft crash.
Anthony Collins, 43, from Clarkston in East Renfrewshire, was a police constable on board the helicopter.
He was found in the rear passenger seat of the helicopter.
He had no pulse when he was found by firefighters at 23:00.
Joseph Cusker, 59, from Cambuslang, was still alive when he was found close to the entrance of the pub.
The retired local authority housing manager died two weeks later from multiple organ failure as well as neck and chest injuries.
Colin Gibson, 33, was an immigration officer from Ayr.
He was trapped in debris when firefighters found him and was said to have died from "traumatic asphyxia".
Robert Jenkins, 61, from East Kilbride was a gas company customer services adviser.
He was discovered by firefighters on 1 December, trapped in the rubble and debris beneath the helicopter more than 36 hours after the crash.
He died from a head injury.
John McGarrigle, 58, from Cumbernauld was a writer.
He had a faint pulse when firefighters found him but there was no sign of life when paramedics examined him.
He had suffered head injuries.
Samuel McGhee, 56, was a car wash maintenance man from Glasgow.
He was found by firefighters trapped beneath debris and rubble. He had a faint pulse but could not be freed because of the debris. When paramedics examined him he had no pulse. He died from chest injuries.
Kirsty Nelis, a police air observer from Inverkip in Inverclyde, was in the front passenger seat of the helicopter.
The 36-year-old PC was discovered trapped in the wreckage. She had suffered head, neck and chest injuries and showed no sign of life.
Mark O'Prey, 44, was found trapped by rubble from the waist down.
The window cleaner, from East Kilbride, was moving his head and mumbling but his breathing was shallow.
He was given an oxygen mask and fitted with an airway but by 01:00 there were no signs of life.
David Traill, 51, was the pilot of the helicopter.
At 23:00 he was found in the front-right seat by firefighters compressed by wreckage and debris. He had no pulse. He died from head, neck and chest injuries.
The hearing continues.