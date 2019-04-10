Image caption Police were called to a flat on Dumbarton Road, near Boquhanran Road

A two-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after falling from a third-floor flat window.

Police were called to the house, on Dumbarton Road in Clydebank, at about 14:10.

The girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow where she is being treated for serious injuries.

Police said several people came to the girl's aid, and have appealed for further witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Steve Martin said: "The little girl has sustained very serious injuries and we are trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"As such we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the child fall or anyone who has seen her at the window prior to her falling.

"A number of people were in the area at the time and came to the assistance of the girl and it is important that we speak to all of these people. Therefore, if any of these people left before speaking to police, we urge them to contact police immediately.

"I also ask any motorists who were in the vicinity around 2.10 pm today to check their dash cam footage to see if they have captured the incident."