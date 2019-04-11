Image copyright Google Image caption The crash occurred at Appin near Loch Linnhe in Argyll and Bute

A man has died and a number of people have been hurt following a two-car crash in Argyll and Bute.

Police and emergency services were called to the A828 at Appin, near Loch Linnhe, at about 16:40 following the collision.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed five casualties in total.

A stretch of the road between Creagan and Appin remains closed in both directions while investigations take place. Officers remain at the scene.