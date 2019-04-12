Image caption The brawl happened following the Old Firm match

Five people have been arrested in connection with a mass brawl which broke out after last month's Old Firm match in Glasgow.

Police confirmed they had arrested four men, aged 20, 23, 25 and 27 and a 24-year-old woman over the disturbance on Blackfriars Street, Merchant City.

A 47-year-old man was left critically ill and officers are treating the attack on 31 March as attempted murder.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for another person.

Two other men who were seriously injured were discharged from Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Inquiries are continuing.