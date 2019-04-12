Image caption The water has turned bright green at Polmadie Burn

Glasgow City Council has agreed to test for soil samples contamination after a burn turned bright green due to high levels of toxic chemicals.

Residents were concerned that hexavalent chromium from the burn in Richmond Park, Oatlands may have spread to a nearby playground.

The element, which has been linked with cancer, is largely banned in manufacturing in the EU.

However, the council insisted contamination was "unlikely".

Council chief executive Annemarie O'Donnell confirmed to councillors that testing would be carried out on soil samples from the play area, allotments and three gardens.

A council spokeswoman said: "To reassure residents and the local community it's been agreed that soil samples will be carried out."

Image caption High levels of hexavalent chromium were found in the water by Sepa

It is estimated approximately 100 people attended a public meeting on Thursday to raise issues over the burn with a panel of community and city councillors.

Locals said they were concerned as the burn runs near to a children's play park and residential gardens.

Councillor for Southside Central Soryia Siddique backed calls for testing and wrote to Ms O'Donnell urging her to address public concerns.

Ms Siddique aid: "There was clear anxiety at last night's meeting and concerns regarding public health in Oatlands due to the presence of hexavalent chromium.

"I support the communities request for testing the local environment. Representative sampling and analysis will allow evidence-based information to be presented to the local community and a potential reassurance that the Hexavalent Chromium is at a safe level.

"If the evidence proves any concerns regarding the levels of hexavalent chromium, Glasgow City Council must take action to detoxify immediately.

"Public health and safety is paramount."

What is hexavalent chromium?

Hexavelent chromium is a heavy metal with a number of uses across industries including textile dyes, paints and plastics.

While metallic chromium is inert and safe, in certain chemical compounds chromium forms ions with a plus-six positive charge. If this hexavalent form of chromium then gets into the body - eaten, or dissolved in water, or vaporised by a welding torch and then inhaled - it can cause cancer.

It was restricted from use in electronics manufacturing in EU countries in 2003 under the Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive.

It was listed alongside nine other elements including lead and mercury.

In the early 1990s, US legal clerk Erin Brockovich brought a successful case against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company for allowing the substance to contaminate drinking water in Hinkley, California.

The source of the chemical in the burn, according to Sepa (the Scottish Environment Protection Agency), was from historical chemical works which existed in the area from the 1800s until the late 1960s.

Many of the waste by-products were used to backfill the former clay pits, near the West Burn in Shawfield.

The council said chemicals then contaminated the West Burn before seeping into the Polmadie Burn.

To tackle the link, the West Burn was diverted into the River Clyde on 21 January and was sealed up earlier this week.

Temporary fencing was erected to restrict public access to the Polmadie Burn.

Is the burn still harmful?

Glasgow City Council, Sepa and Clyde Gateway agreed to allow additional water to flow into the affected stretch to dilute and flush the chemical into the River Clyde.

However, the council altered the flushing process so that only natural rainwater would be used to dilute the burn.

A council spokeswoman said: "There was significant rainfall which was deemed sufficient for the flushing process."

Sepa will continue to test the water, but say it is "too early" to detect a drop in hexavalent chromium levels.

A spokesman said: "We would expect to see a drop in Chromium VI over the next couple of months."