Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was crossing Slaemuir Avenue near the junction with Grampian Road

A six-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a van in Inverclyde.

The girl had just got off a bus and was crossing Slaemuir Avenue in Port Glasgow, near Grampian Road, when she was struck at about 18:00 on Friday.

She was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow.

Appealing for witnesses, Sgt Chris McKay, of Police Scotland, said: "There were lots of people in the area at the time."

He added: "Our officers are currently trying to establish exactly what happened here and are going through CCTV footage.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have dashcam footage from this area of Port Glasgow to get in touch with us."