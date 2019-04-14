Image copyright Buchanan photos Image caption Officers sealed off the area around where the body was found

The body of a man who may have fallen from a flat window has been found outside a tower block in Glasgow.

Police were called to Dundasvale Court in the Cowcaddens area of the city after the body was discovered at about 11:50 on Saturday.

Officers sealed off the area, near Garscube Road, while a forensics team investigated.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "One line of inquiry is that the man may have fallen from a flat window."

She added: "A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course and inquiries are ongoing."

Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.