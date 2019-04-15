Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in Banana Disco in the early hours of Monday

Spanish police are investigating an incident involving two off-duty soldiers in a Magaluf nightclub, which left one of them in hospital.

The incident is said to have occurred in the early hours of Monday at Banana Disco, Punta Ballena.

One of the soldiers, a woman from Glasgow, was seriously injured and is understood to be in hospital.

A British Army spokeswoman said: "We are aware of an incident involving two off-duty soldiers in Spain.

"An investigation by the local Spanish police is ongoing, and it would be inappropriate to comment further."

It is understood a 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The injured woman, who has not been named, is reported to be in her 20s and now lives in Middlesbrough.