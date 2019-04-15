Image copyright Meabh Bradley Image caption Smoke billowed onto the carriageway near Glasgow Airport

Thick smoke from a tyre blaze has brought traffic to a crawl on the M8 in Renfrewshire.

Firefighters are tackling the fire which took hold on a large pile of tyres on Blackstone Road, Linwood, at about 18:40 on Monday.

Smoke could be seen from Abbotsinch Road behind Glasgow Airport.

Traffic Scotland warned motorists to take care as vision was obscured from the A737 near Linwood to the M8 at St James.