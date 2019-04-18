Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A713 south of Mossdale Farm on Wednesday

A 53-year-old man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a fence in East Ayrshire.

The man lost control of the bike on the A713 south of Mossdale Farm near Dalmellington at about 17:00 on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the man was taken to Ayr Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Policed have appealed to drivers with dashcams to check their footage.

Sgt Andy Johnston, from the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Irvine, said: "The motorcyclist passed a black Mercedes Sprinter travelling southbound just prior to the collision and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward.

"I would also urge any motorists who observed a black motorcycle travelling on the A713 prior to the incident to get in touch."