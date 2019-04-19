Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a man seriously hurt in Roukenburn Street, near Thornliebank

A 33-year-old man has died following a disturbance in a Glasgow street.

Police were called to reports a man had been seriously injured in Roukenburn Street, near Thornliebank, at about 22:20 on Thursday.

Paramedics attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination is due to be held to establish how the man died.

Police confirmed that they were treating the death as suspicious and a report sent to the Procurator Fiscal.