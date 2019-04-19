Glasgow & West Scotland

'Large disturbance' in Glasgow's Kelvingrove park

  • 19 April 2019
People at Kelvingrove Park Image copyright @gerrykeogh2002
Image caption Hundreds of people were in Kelvingrove Park to enjoy the good weather

Police are at the scene of a disturbance involving a large number of people in a popular Glasgow park.

A spokeswoman for the force said they were called to the incident in Kelvingrove park at 16:30.

She added: "Emergency services are currently in attendance and inquiries are ongoing."

Photographs on social media show hundreds of people in the park, as well as police vehicles and horses.

Image copyright @gerrykeogh2002
Image caption Pictures of the police presence at the Glasgow park were posted on Twitter
Image caption Mounted police were also seen in the park

