Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near the Jeely Piece Club in Castlemilk

A teenager is in hospital after being attacked by a gang wearing balaclavas near a Glasgow youth club.

The 18-year-old was in a playground with friends near the Jeely Piece Club off Machrie Drive, Castlemilk at about 23:25 on Friday when he was targeted.

Police said they were treating the attack as attempted murder after the teenager was chased and set upon.

He was taken to Hairmyres Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Checking CCTV

Det Sgt Keith Runcie said: "This attack, which we are treating as attempted murder, has left this young man with very serious injuries.

"We believe that the 18 year-old man was the intended target and our officers are currently checking CCTV in the local area as well as making door-to-door inquiries to try and establish exactly what happened here.

"Where were you last night? There are lots of houses which back onto the park from Ballantray Road and Machrie Drive. Did you hear or see anything?

"Somebody will know something about this attack and we urge you to come forward with this information so we can trace those responsible."