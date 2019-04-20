Image copyright @gerrykeogh2002 Image caption Hundreds of people were in Kelvingrove Park to enjoy the good weather

Four people have been arrested and two teenagers taken to hospital after a large-scale disturbance at Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow.

The incident resulted in two boys aged 16 being treated at the Queen Elizabeth hospital for cuts and concussion.

Officers were called to the park after hundreds of people went there to enjoy the good weather on Friday evening.

Four teenagers, aged 17, 15 and 14, were arrested and charged with public order offences.

Extra patrols

The 17-year-old boy was also charged with assault.

Police were called to the park in Glasgow city centre at about 16:30 on Friday after trouble flared between groups of youths.

Photographs on social media showed police vehicles and horses in attendance.

Police have posted on social media urging people to enjoy the park "responsibly", saying that weather was forecast to be "nice" over the weekend and extra patrols would be in place.

Image copyright @gerrykeogh2002 Image caption Pictures of the police presence at the Glasgow park were posted on Twitter