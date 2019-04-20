Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Anthony Ferns drove to his house after the attack but collapsed in the street

A man who was viciously attacked as he sat in his car in Glasgow died in front of his mother and friends, say police.

A post-mortem examination has revealed that Anthony Ferns, known as Tony, died from stab wounds.

The 33-year-old was in his blue Audi A3 in Crebar Street, Thornliebank, when he was attacked at about 22:20 on Thursday.

He managed to drive a short distance to his home in Roukenburn Street and got out of his car before collapsing.

Police said that despite the efforts of paramedics to save him, Mr Ferns died in front of his mother and friends.

'Escape route'

Investigators remain at the scene and police said they were carrying out searches in the area to try and find the weapon used to fatally injure Mr Ferns.

They believe he was heading home when his car stopped at the junction of Crebar Street and Roukenburn Street and a man approached the car and spoke to him through the driver's window.

Image caption Police officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area

Det Ch Insp Grant Macleod said: "This man then seriously assaulted Tony and ran off, possibly making his escape route through local gardens in Crebar Street.

"Tony was able to drive a short distance to his home address and got out of his car, but unfortunately he collapsed in his garden.

"Ambulance were contacted but again unfortunately and sadly, Tony could not be saved and he died in front of his mother and friends."

'Horrific murder'

Mr Macleod said the attack was "particularly vicious". He described the man responsible as being aged between 20 and 30, about 5ft 8ins to 6ft tall.

He added: "At the time he committed this horrific murder he was wearing a dark tracksuit and he was possibly wearing a white or light baseball cap."

Image caption A heavy police presence remains in Thornliebank

Police believe there are people in the local community with information that is critical to solving the murder.

They have urged anyone who was in Crebar Street or Roukenburn Street at about 22:00 on Friday to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Macleod add: "You may have information, you may have seen something, you may have seen an individual running through your garden.

"Please come forward no matter how minor you think that detail is. Similarly if you were driving on Thursday night and you have dashcam footage in your vehicle, please come forward and speak to my officers."