Three in hospital after Ibrox brawl
- 21 April 2019
Three people were taken to hospital and a 20-year-old man arrested following a brawl in the Ibrox area of Glasgow.
Police and ambulance crews were called to Drumoyne Road at about 19:00 on Saturday amid reports of a disturbance near the junction of Shieldhall Road.
Two men aged 16 and 42 were taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, while a 20-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
The 20-year-old man is due to appear at the city's sheriff court on Tuesday.