Image copyright Google Image caption The man was abducted after getting off a bus on Calderwood Road in East Kilbride

Police are investigating after a man was bundled into the back of a van on an East Kilbride street and knocked unconscious.

The 26-year-old was grabbed by men who put a bag over his head as he walked on Cantieslaw Drive.

The man later regained consciousness by the A725 expressway, unaware how long he had been in the van.

Police have issued a description of a white Ford van that appeared new, and had a silver or grey roof rack.

The incident happened at about 22:10 on Friday after the man got off a bus on the town's Calderwood Road.

Targeted

He said he was grabbed by two or three men described as having local accents as he made his way onto Cantieslaw Drive, towards its junction with Drummond Hill.

Investigators said that the number plate of the van used was unknown and that the vehicle did not have any writing on the side of it.

Det Cons Paul Mooney said: "This incident appears to have been targeted and we are appealing for anyone with any information that can help us establish exactly what happened.

"Think back, do you remember seeing a new white Ford van with a silver or grey roof rack around the Cantieslaw Drive area on Friday evening?

"We would also ask anyone who may have been driving on the A725 late Friday evening and in the early hours of Saturday morning to get in touch with us - do you have dash-cam footage? Did you see a man walking along the side of the road trying to stop cars for assistance?"