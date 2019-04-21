Image copyright Google Image caption The motorcyclist died after a collision with a car on the B1348 Links Road in Prestonpans

Four people have died and four are more injured after a weekend of tragedy on Scotland's roads.

Two people were killed in separate crashes in the west of Scotland on Saturday, while a biker in Prestonpans and a woman in Angus also died.

The collisions happened as many Scots took to the roads to enjoy the unseasonably hot weather.

Police have issued a number of appeals for information related to the fatal crashes.

In Port Glasgow an 87-year-old man died on Saturday after a crash involving three cars on the A8, near to Newark Castle roundabout, at about 16:20.

Driver and passenger

A red Ford Fiesta collided with the rear of a red Volkswagon Touran, which then collided with a red Jaguar XType.

The driver of the Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Volkswagon - two women aged 45 and 75 - were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Image copyright Google Image caption An 87-year-old man died after a three-car collision in Port Glasgow

The 75-year-old woman remains in a serious but stable condition.

In Prestonpans, near Edinburgh, a 21-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash with a Volkswagen Golf, near the Seton Sands Holiday village.

The accident happened on the B1348 Links Road at about 14:20.

Appealed for witnesses

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance but died before he reached the hospital.

Investigations are continuing into the death of a 29-year-old woman in Angus.

The woman died after the Audi A4 she was travelling in left the road on the B9134 between Brechin and Forfar at about 22:15 on Saturday.

Image copyright Google Image caption A fatal accident closed Edinburgh Road at Wellhouse Road on Saturday

A 30-year-old man who was also in the car was treated for minor injuries.

Police said the accident happened near the route's junction with Balglassie and involved only one vehicle. They have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Serious condition

In Glasgow, details are still emerging of a fatal crash in the city's Edinburgh Road at Baillieston just before 14:30 on Saturday.

The area was closed between Wellhouse Road and Hallhill Road and Barrachnie Road for several hours.

In Aberdeenshire a 77-year-old woman remains in a serious condition after a crash at about 09:20 on Saturday morning.

Her Citroen C1 was involved in a collision with a silver Rover 75 estate on the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road, near the junction with the A952 at Cortes.

The driver of the Rover was not hurt.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Angus crash happened on the B9134, near to the Balglassie junction