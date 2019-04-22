Image caption An area was sealed off by police near London Road

Detectives are probing the unexplained deaths of two men in Glasgow.

Police said one man was discovered on Argyle Street, under the Central Station Bridge, at about 10:20 on Monday.

The second body was found on waste ground, near London Road at Greendykes Street, at about 11:35.

Post mortem examinations on both men have yet to be carried out but it is understood there are no suspicious circumstances at this time.