Detectives probe two unexplained deaths in Glasgow
- 22 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Detectives are probing the unexplained deaths of two men in Glasgow.
Police said one man was discovered on Argyle Street, under the Central Station Bridge, at about 10:20 on Monday.
The second body was found on waste ground, near London Road at Greendykes Street, at about 11:35.
Post mortem examinations on both men have yet to be carried out but it is understood there are no suspicious circumstances at this time.