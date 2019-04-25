Man charged over attack on Dumbarton woman, 85
- 25 April 2019
A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attack on an 85-year-old woman in her home in Dumbarton.
The attack took place in the town's Hawthornhill Road between 01:45 and 02:45 on Sunday 14 April.
The pensioner, who has dementia, was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital where she was treated for head and facial injuries.
The arrested man is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court later.