Image copyright Google Image caption The area near Cathkin Braes golf club is popular with walkers and runners

A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted by a dog walker who dragged her into woodland in Glasgow.

The 17-year-old was approached by a man in his 30s on Cathkin Road between 20:00 and 21:00 on Tuesday.

He tried to start a conversation with the girl before dragging her away from the road and assaulting her. The attacker made off in the direction of Cathkin Braes golf club.

The suspect is white with short dark hair, bushy eyebrows and a large nose.

He was wearing light grey tracksuit bottoms and an off-white Puffa-style jacket.

Appealing for witnesses, Det Sgt Jamie Campbell said: "Although this is a B road, it can be pretty busy with cars and the area is used a lot by walkers and runners.

"There is also a cycle track close to the location of the incident and I am appealing to people who use the area to think back and consider if they noticed anything on Tuesday night.

"Perhaps you saw something which seemed a little odd at the time which you dismissed.

"Now that you know a crime has occurred your information could prove vital."