Image caption Argyll and Bute Council funds the lifeline air services

Hebridean Air Service says it is working with Argyll and Bute Council to try and avoid a gap in lifeline flights for the Inner Hebrides.

The local authority has had to re-tender its public obligation service (PSO) flights between Oban and the islands of Colonsay, Coll and Tiree.

Islanders fear there will be a gap in provision during the tendering process.

The current service is due to end next month and the new contract will not now start until October.

Hebridean Air Service, which runs the current service, said: "We are working closely with Argyll and Bute Council to offer an interim solution.

"We understand they are currently consulting the island communities over our proposal.

"In tandem we are working on our proposal for the long term solution which has been tendered. This service is due to commence 16 October."

The situation arose in February because the council said the price from the only bidder, Hebridean Air Service, exceeded a new, lower contract ceiling.

The flights are used by children to get to school on the mainland and by visiting health professionals.