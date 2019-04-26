Suspicious package found in Helensburgh
- 26 April 2019
A bomb disposal team has been called to Helensburgh after a suspicious package was found in the town's Churchill Square.
Police said they were alerted at about 08:50 on Friday.
A cordon is currently in place and a number of people have been evacuated from nearby buildings.
Police said the item would be examined, and that inquiries are ongoing.