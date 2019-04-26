Image caption The brawl happened at about 17:00 on the day of the Old Firm match

Police have made a sixth arrest after a mass brawl broke out in Glasgow after an Old Firm match.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a large-scale disturbance in Blackfriars Street in the Merchant City on 31 March.

Five others appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on 15 April charged with conduct in a disorderly manner, engaging in a stand up fight and breach of the peace.

The man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police say there are no further suspects outstanding for this incident.