Police are treating the fire at Heriot Primary as wilful

Vandals have torched an outdoor primary classroom in Renfrewshire, prompting outrage in the local community.

Firefighters were called to the grounds of Heriot Primary in Foxbar, Paisley at about 20:20 on Thursday.

No one was injured and the crew left the scene by 21:40. Police are treating the incident as wilful.

Local residents have since expressed frustration over the loss of the wooden gazebo online.

One parent, who has since set up a crowd funder to restore the structure, called it a "valuable resource that we cannot do without".

While staff at the school tweeted: "We are absolutely devastated at losing such a well used outdoor classroom.

"We have been so overwhelmed with the support we've had from our local community. Thank you everyone!"

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing.