A man has been jailed for seven months for keeping three dogs for fighting and encouraging one of them to savage a deer in an attack caught on film.

Sean Ward was caught after a dog walker spotted him out with an injured dog in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, last April.

The black and white Jack Russell terrier was limping, had cuts and blood on its limbs and chest as well as a severe injury to its face.

The dog walker filmed the hurt dog and sent footage to the Scottish SPCA.

Sheriff Craig Harris branded Ward's crimes "evil and sadistic" as he jailed the 27-year-old at Greenock Sheriff Court.

Badger fight

He also banned Ward from keeping animals for 20 years.

The court heard police officers and Scottish SPCA investigators carried out a series of raids at Ward's home after receiving the video from the concerned dog walker.

On one occasion, they found a Patterdale Terrier which had scars on her face.

The animal was taken to a Scottish SPCA facility where it was examined by a vet. He found that the injuries were consistent with face-to-face fighting with a badger.

The vet viewed the film taken of the Jack Russell. In his opinion, its injuries were also consistent with face-to-face fighting with a badger.

A mobile phone seized during a search of Ward's home was examined and a number of images and video were found.

One of the photographs showed Ward with a dead deer, a white lurcher and a Jack Russell.

'Urged to attack'

A video of three dogs savaging a deer was also found where people were heard urging the dogs to attack.

Ward pleaded guilty to two charges under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act on summary complaint.

Sara Shaw, head of the Wildlife and Environmental Crime Unit at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), welcomed the sentence.

She said: "These dogs caused terrible and unnecessary suffering with numerous wounds and scars.

"COPFS will continue to work to ensure those who participate in this barbaric practice are prosecuted and would encourage anyone who may have information on dog fighting to contact the police or Scottish SPCA."