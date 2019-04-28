Image copyright Kiltwalk

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Glasgow for the first Kiltwalk of 2019.

Organisers said a record 13,000 people took part in the event, which began at Glasgow Green.

About 6,500 took part in a 23-mile walk, 3,700 attempted a 15-mile "big stroll" while 2,800 finished a six mile "wee wander".

The fundraiser is expected to raise more than £3.5m for charities, according those who organised it.

Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation have added an additional 40% to all funds raised by the walkers.

The walkers in Glasgow raised £2.5m and with the added 40%, organisers said the final total amounted to £3.5m.

Among those taking part were Judy Murray, BBC Scotland's Jackie Bird and actor Tom Urie.

