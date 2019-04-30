Image copyright SNS Image caption Odsonne Edouard scored Celtic's opening goal in the game against Rangers

A 32-year-old man is to stand trial accused of invading the pitch at Celtic Park while carrying a one-year-old child.

Anthony Smith allegedly celebrated with the youngster when Celtic went one goal up against Rangers on 31 March.

Prosecutors claim Mr Smith took out his phone to take photos of the incident. It is alleged he pushed past stewards, who asked him to return to his seat.

Mr Smith, from Parkhead, appeared from custody at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He denies a breach of the peace and a charge under the Children and Young Person Act.

Sheriff Allan Findlay granted Mr Smith bail and set a trial for August.