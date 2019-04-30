Man charged after raids on two shops in Motherwell street
- 30 April 2019
A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery and an attempted robbery on the same street in Motherwell in North Lanarkshire.
A Spar shop and a Jet petrol station on Hamilton Road were targeted on Sunday 14 April.
A man fled the Spar empty-handed before a robber made off with a sum of money from the petrol station.
The arrested man appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.