Image copyright PA Image caption Ms McGarry sought to have her guilty pleas withdrawn

A sheriff has refused to allow former SNP MP Natalie McGarry to withdraw her guilty pleas to charges of embezzlement.

Ms McGarry, 37, last week pleaded guilty to embezzling more than £25,000 from pro-Independence organisations.

At that time she was representing herself.

Her new solicitor, Allan Macleod, asked for both pleas to be withdrawn, and for Sheriff Paul Crozier to remove himself from proceedings.

He said his client had felt she had no choice but to tender a plea, as the circumstances were prejudicial against her.

The former MP for Glasgow East had admitted taking £21,000 from the group Women for Independence while in her role as treasurer.

She also admitted embezzling a further £4,500 from the Glasgow regional association of the SNP.

Prosecutors had opposed the motion to withdraw the pleas and Sheriff Crozier rejected the motion.

The case has been adjourned until next week.