Image caption Argyll and Bute Council funds the lifeline air services

Lifeline flights for the Inner Hebrides are to continue without a feared interruption to the service.

Argyll and Bute Council has had to re-tender its public obligation service (PSO) flights between Oban and the islands of Colonsay, Coll and Tiree.

Islanders were concerned that there would be a gap in provision during the tendering process.

But the council said an interim contract with the service's operator, Hebridean Air, had been agreed.

Flights had been due to end on 16 May.

Argyll and Bute Council said the interim service will operate to an amended timetable, but said flights for pupils travelling to Oban on the mainland for school had been secured as a priority.

The situation arose in February because the local authority said the price from the only bidder, Hebridean Air, exceeded a new, lower contract ceiling.

The flights are also used by visiting health professionals and tourists.